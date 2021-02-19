Carson Wentz Traded; The WFT Benefits

Carson Wentz has been dealt to Indianapolis from the Eagles. It further proves why desperate teams shouldn't be.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Philadelphia Eagles have finally pulled the trigger on a Carson Wentz deal to end a frustrating experience with their "savior who never was.''

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft is off to Indianapolis to join his former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, Frank Reich, who is now the head coach of the Colts.

Wentz could have a second lease on life in the AFC South now and might return to Pro Bowl form, but even if he does ... can he stay healthy?

Three years in a row, he wasn't when it mattered the most. For a number of reasons, therefore, "Pro Bowl form'' seems a distant goal.

For Philadelphia in 2016, remember that they bought into the "do anything it takes to get a QB" mantra that so many push for.

How's that working for them?

It's why Washington shouldn't do it this year or next year or any year. As a matter of fact, the WFT has already been burned by that philosophy three times in the last decade.

It leaves Philadelphia with last year's second-round pick Jalen Hurts, a developmental athlete first and quarterback, second. It might even mean that the Eagles will shop in the NFL Draft again, that they are maybe going to try and acquire their next franchise stud, regardless of what it takes.

That's really good news for Washington and the rest of the NFC East. Let others be desperate to make terrible decisions and big mistakes that they pay and pay and pay for. Remember, Philly is left holding the bag on $34 million of dead money for a Wentz deal on a roughly $181 million cap in 2021.

They have a rookie head coach who was partially hired because he was a Reich disciple, but who couldn't fix the Eagles vs. Wentz war. They have a general manager who some think is a "genius,'' but who others think is overmatched managing talent and the salary cap.

They have a non-stop litany of injuries and are old in too many areas and now they have to clean up the mess left behind on Aisle 11 - Wentz' uniform number in Philadelphia.

One year changes a lot. Last year at this time, many football 'experts' were saluting Wentz for playing all 16 regular-season games and holding an Eagles offense up on his back.

It didn't matter that for a third consecutive playoff run, he was lost and physically unavailable to play even one full quarter.

Then the same folks found it shocking that Wentz struggled as much as he did this year. Remember when Washington sacked him eight times in Week 1?

CONTINUE READING: Rivera reunion? Could Cam Newton come to D.C.?

Why do you think that former coach Doug Pederson and GM Howie Roseman drafted Hurts in the second round last year? It was because they knew that Wentz' days were numbered.

They were right. Because they were so wrong - all of which benefits the Washington Football Team. ... As long as the Washington Football Team doesn't make the same mistake.