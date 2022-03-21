Weaponizing Wentz: Washington's 4 Best WR Options

Protection is key, but so is having the right receivers on the field for Carson Wentz

With Carson Wentz officially on board, the Washington Commanders now have the challenge of putting together a roster to support the quarterback while continuing to build up a defense that underwhelmed for much of 2021.

Head coach Ron Rivera emphasized reestablishing the depth on the offensive line after losing guards Brandon Scherff (free agent signed with Jacksonville Jaguars) and Ereck Flowers (released).

But weapons are important as well. And after a less than stellar rookie showing from wide receiver Dyami Brown and basically an empty season from Curtis Samuel, Washington needs to get some weapons in for Wentz.

Four players who could still be in play for the Commanders.

Washington Commanders quarterback, Carson Wentz G Fiume/Getty Images Washington Commanders wide receiver, Dyami Brown Patrick Smith/Getty Images Washington Commanders wide receiver, Curtis Samuel

FREE-AGENT, MARQUEZ VALDES-SCANTLING

As fifth-round draft picks go, Valdes-Scantling played well for the Green Bay Packers. But he never quite got to the top of the target list with quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Still, 123 catches, over 2,000 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns in four seasons is nothing to scoff at and there are plenty of people who believe the 27-year old hasn't yet reached his potential.

DAY 1 NFL DRAFT TARGET, GARRETT WILSON (OHIO STATE)

Wilson has become one of the more popular mock draft options for the Commanders, and would come in expected to be a true No. 2 receiver with former Buckeye Terry McLaurin on the other side.

With two Ohio State receivers (McLaurin and Samuel) already on the roster, adding a third could be a smart move here if the team weighs their depth chart based on what 2021 gave them, and not on what they hope to get in 2022.

FREE-AGENT, JARVIS LANDRY

To say the Commanders offense has been hurt by a lack of leaders on the roster would be an understatement.

Jarvis Landry brings leadership, passion, and reliability.

The talent would never be in question. The real question would be whether Washington would pay what Landry is seeking.

DAY 2 NFL DRAFT TARGET, CHRISTIAN WATSON (NORTH DAKOTA STATE )

The Cincinnati Bengals struck gold taking LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the first round of last year's NFL Draft. Pairing him with former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow helped get the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

While Wentz and Bison wide receiver Christian Watson didn't play together in college, they went to the same school and understand the environment and culture in that program specifically.

It's not the same connection, but an FCS friend in the room might help Wentz feel more comfortable.

Oh, and the fact Watson is 6-4, ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and was the best receiver on the field at the Senior Bowl helps the drive to add him to the Commanders roster in this year's NFL Draft.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver, Garrett Wilson Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images Free-agent wide receiver, Jarvis Landry Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images North Dakota State University wide receiver, Christian Watson

A best-case scenario in the receiver room would be adding a strong veteran presence like Landry, drafting an athletic specimen with high potential like Watson and throwing them in the mix with McLaurin while hoping for a healthier Samuel and sophomore growth from Brown.

The return of Cam Sims also adds depth, and ensures the Commanders should have a strong stable of receivers three or four men deep to help Wentz reintroduce himself to the NFC East.