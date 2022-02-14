Skip to main content

Could Commanders Trade For Carson Wentz This Offseason?

Another QB option enters the mix for the Commanders.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz may be looking for a new home next season.

Chase Young Daron Payne Harass Wentz © Geoff Burke -USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the Colts are likely to trade or release Wentz before his $15 million is guaranteed on March 19.

This should definitely raise some eyebrows in the Washington Commanders front office.

The Commanders need to make some type of upgrade at the quarterback position this offseason, whether it comes through the draft or free agency.

While there are more proven winners on the trade market like Jimmy Garoppolo, Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, the price to trade for these players is higher and the likelihood of them leaving is lower. With Wentz already one foot out the door, the price to acquire him in a trade shouldn't be too steep. 

The team could also wait until he is eventually cut, but then risk another QB-needy team to trade for him, like the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers or Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wentz has proven that he can win in the right situation. He was the starting quarterback for the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 when they won the Super Bowl, but tore his ACL late in the season.

Wentz has slightly regressed since his Super Bowl win, but still had a solid year in his first season with the Colts. He threw for over 3500 yards with 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Even though Wentz may not be the shiniest toy on the shelf this offseason, he would be an upgrade to what the Commanders currently have and cost significantly less than other options on the market.

