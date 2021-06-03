CB William Jackson III and the Washington Football Team ‘New’ New Culture

William Jackson III is joining a Washington Football Team that, starting a year ago under then-new boss Ron Rivera, already took pride in its new culture.

And now? Based on Jackson’s thoughts? A “new” new culture, one supposes.

“A new beginning, new culture, new coaches,” said Jackson, who used free agency after five seasons with the Bengals to jump to the WFT. “Everything is new.”

Jackson’s viewpoint is understandable, and it’s one he has expressed often. Enthusiasm and optimism seem to be part of his makeup.

“We have a great energy around here, something I've never been a part of," Jackson said. "It's just a good vibe and a good culture here, so I'm excited to be here."

Jackson on more than one occasion has fired shots back at Cincinnati, where the “vibe” was apparently not so positive. Maybe the Bengals will get things turned around in a way Rivera did a year ago, leading the WFT to the NFC East title.

Jackson will not be charged with “changing” any of that. Rather, as a starting corner on an already vaunted young defense, his job is to build on the established foundation.

"It was crazy,” he said of first donning burgundy and gold before OTA workouts. “It was awesome to put on (the) colors.”

Part of that positive "energy" can come from Rivera and his staff. But the players can carry a load, too, and are, Jackson said, as evidenced by a pre-OTAs phone text thread featuring team leaders urging teammates to show up for the voluntary work.

"I feel like everybody just wanted to get better," Jackson said. "We need to build that chemistry, build trust. So, everybody decided to be here in the moment. We're excited about what we're building."