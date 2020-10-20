We don't have any official word from Ron Rivera or the Washington Football Team organization but it's a pretty safe bet that the ol' Football Team will be without two rookies, Saahdiq Charles and Antonio Gandy-Golden for their final game before their scheduled bye this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Charles, the Washington Football Teams' first fourth-round selection in 2020, moments after trading Trent Williams has reportedly suffered a dislocated left knee cap suffered on the second play of the game Sunday in New Jersey and just the second play of his NFL career.

The reported expectation via NFL Network and others is that Charles could be ready to go after the Washington bye which follows this Sunday's home game against the Cowboys.

Charles has already dealt with a calf injury that cost him almost all of training camp and the early part of the season. For week two, there was a hope he would be ready to go but then Charles suffered a thigh injury which put him further behind.

And now this. Three injuries, two snaps.

As for Gandy-Golden, the rookie receiver from Liberty was very raw when camp started and then suffered a concussion.

He was back in time for the regular season but very slow to work in before leaving Sunday's loss early with a hamstring injury.

It's not exactly known how long he'll be out but generally speaking, a hamstring pull that was severe enough to knock him out in the first quarter against the Giants is going to be a few weeks.

Does that mean injured reserve? Not sure.

Washington has the benefit of the bye week to not automatically use the three game I-R option but they are also in a pickle.

If they choose not to use the reserve list and then they have to put the player on the list at any point after this Sunday, because the injury is not responding, you will lose the player for more than just the three games.

This has already happened with Steven Sims and Greg Stroman this year where the organization was hoping to avoid the I-R option and then had to use it after both players were simply deactivated for a game.

Sims is due back after the bye having missed the Rams and Giants losses plus this week on I-R and the Baltimore game while still on the active roster.

Stroman was injured in the Baltimore game early and never returned. He was deactivated on the 46-man gameday roster for the Rams loss and then went on I-R last week, which means he missed the Giants loss and upcoming games against the Cowboys and New York again.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621