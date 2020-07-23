Washington Football
Chase is Signed & Ready to Go

Chris Russell

There will be no concerns over a holdout of any sort for Chase Young and the Washington NFL team. 

They have struck a deal and Young is officially a NFL defensive end and back home.

With Young officially signing his rookie contract - the terms are as follows: 

So while you and I might go to the ATM later today and pull out a little cash or make a relatively small deposit, Young is straight CASH! 

He's getting over $22 million just today. That's a pretty good Thursday. 

Our own Bryan Manning profiled Young today in conjunction with his signing in our "Summer Spotlight" series. 

Young's signing along with Khaleke Hudson's agreement means the entire draft class is under contract and while Washington has a lot less money under the cap than they did Wednesday morning, they now have eight more players locked up. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania62

