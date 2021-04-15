Chase Young At 22: A Washington Birthday Wish

ASHBURN, Va. -- Chase Young is about to enter year number two in his burgeoning NFL career and today (April 14), he turned just 22. Imagine having the world by the, well, you know ...at that age. And yes, that is where Young already is at in his sport.

Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Young among rookie defenders in 2020 had an 87.1 PFF grade overall, which ranked first and 39 total pressures which was near the top among NFL defensive rookies.

One very good year does not a career make, and there were some uninformed opinions last year that Young was essentially a bust or disappointment, so this year -- if Young is to quell that criticism -- he needs to be consistent from week one to week 17

Young made an impact before he got injured in Cleveland, dominating in a win over Philadelphia and a loss to Arizona.

His leadership was on immediate display on the sidelines during the rest of the Browns loss. After that, it took him a few weeks to recover, but once he did, he pushed the gas pedal down and didn't look back.

Sure -- he had a costly penalty at the end of a bad loss in Detroit, but Young knocked a touchdown away from Joe Burrow the next week, was impactful in a Thanksgiving win in Dallas four days later, and then helped steal the show over the next weeks in road wins against Pittsburgh and San Francisco.

And lets not forget how good he was in the division clincher against Philadelphia.

Does Young need to develop a deeper repertoire of pass rush moves? Yes. Is he a finished product? No.

Is he going to make some silly mistakes? Probably. But out belief is that he can reach an even greater stratosphere. And that is our Washington Football Team birthday wish for Chase Young - an achievement on the next level.

That is also, by the way, more than just our wish; It’s also our prediction.