SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGamingGame DayBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Chase Young Expected Out, DNP on Wednesday

Chris Russell

Chase Young did not practice, as expected, on Wednesday for the Washington Football Team who began on-field practice preparations for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. 

As we reported live from the practice field at the Inova Sports Performance Center earlier Wednesday, Young along several others  were riding the stationary bikes as practice began. 

As for a prognosis, no official word has been given but it doesn't appear to be a severe groin injury yet it is still an ailment that can and likely will keep him out of action this week. 

I asked Jack Del Rio about the report after practice and he was not prepared to rule out Young for Sunday just yet. Of course, that absolutely could have been some gamesmanship so that the Ravens have to at least allow for the possibility that Young will play. 

So far, the Washington Football Team has played it very conservative when it comes to injuries as we saw with Young in training camp, Kendall Fuller and a few other smaller situations. 

One thing you have to hope for is that with Young being injured twice in the last six weeks that this isn't a sign of things to come. 

With Matt Ioannidis reportedly lost for the season and Young likely out, it opens the door for Nate Orchard and James Smith-Williams to have an important role, while Tim Settle increases his responsibility. 

HOT READ: Nate Orchard Promoted to 53 For Washington Football Team

Join "Burgundy & Gold Forever + now and get exclusive access available only to members and Sports Illustrated Magazine for free!

https://www.si.com/nfl/washingtonfootball/burgundy-and-gold-forever-plus/ 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WFT Turning Point: Where Did The Washington Football Team Lose In Cleveland?

Why did the Washington Football Team lose in Cleveland? It's easy to blame Dwayne Haskins completely but there's more to the picture.

Jamual Forrest

Rivera Sends a Strong Message?

Ron Rivera had a different tune and message after he watched the tape of Dwayne Haskins' performance in Cleveland. What was he trying to say?

Bryan Manning

Nate Orchard Up to 53 For WFT

Nate Orchard is set to make his 2020 Washington Football Team debut after being promoted to the active roster.

Chris Russell

The WFT Youth Movement, Practicing Patience & What You Preach

Ron Rivera and the WFT  are in a youth movement and part of that is practicing patience & what you preach

Chris Russell

Haskins Should Remain Starter for the Entire Season; but Excuses are Becoming Harder to Validate

Dwayne Haskins is the starting QB moving forward for the Washington Football Team. For the season? For now??

Jamual Forrest

Multiple Reports Say Ioannidis Has Torn Bicep

Matt Ioannidis reportedly has a torn bicep injury and could be lost for the year, a blow to a deep Washington Football Team defensive line.

Chris Russell

Hot Start Leads to Dumpster Fire Finish for Washington Football Team

Dwayne Haskins poor performance, 3 interceptions, leads to 21 Cleveland Brown points and loss

Alan Lepore

Dwayne Haskins Remains the Washington Football Team Starting QB

You could see it coming. No interceptions through 2+ games for Dwayne Haskins and then the floodgates opened here in NE Ohio.

Chris Russell

Snider on Haskins: "He Stared at Targets Like a Nearly-Blind Mr. Magoo"

Dwayne Haskins return to big time football in Ohio did not go as planned. There were a few flashes but many more blank stares.

RickSnider

Rick Snider's Report Card - WFT Loses in Cleveland

In typical Washington Football fashion, they give you just enough to keep you mildly hopeful. Then - the bottom falls out.

RickSnider