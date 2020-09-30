Chase Young Expected Out, DNP on Wednesday

Chase Young did not practice, as expected, on Wednesday for the Washington Football Team who began on-field practice preparations for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

As we reported live from the practice field at the Inova Sports Performance Center earlier Wednesday, Young along several others were riding the stationary bikes as practice began.

As for a prognosis, no official word has been given but it doesn't appear to be a severe groin injury yet it is still an ailment that can and likely will keep him out of action this week.

I asked Jack Del Rio about the report after practice and he was not prepared to rule out Young for Sunday just yet. Of course, that absolutely could have been some gamesmanship so that the Ravens have to at least allow for the possibility that Young will play.

So far, the Washington Football Team has played it very conservative when it comes to injuries as we saw with Young in training camp, Kendall Fuller and a few other smaller situations.

One thing you have to hope for is that with Young being injured twice in the last six weeks that this isn't a sign of things to come.

With Matt Ioannidis reportedly lost for the season and Young likely out, it opens the door for Nate Orchard and James Smith-Williams to have an important role, while Tim Settle increases his responsibility.

