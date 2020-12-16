Chase Young Fuel In Washington: 'What Would Kobe Do?'

Rookie Star Chase Young's Fuel With The Washington Football Team: 'What Would Kobe Do?'

The life and tragic death of Kobe Bryant has served as an inspiration to the basketball community. But for a generation of kids who grew up idolizing the late NBA star, Kobe was bigger than his sport.

Chase Young is part of that generation ... now finding inspiration.

“I like to think, ‘What would Kobe do?” Young said after the Washington Football Team’s recent win over the Niners. “Kobe wouldn’t be smiling.

“He’d put his head down and keep working to achieve what he wanted to achieve.”

WFT’s a fourth straight win, coming in Week 14 of the NFL season, was largely fueled by defensive end Young, the brilliant rookie who, with his talent and persona, is setting a new standard for defensive stardom in Washington.

There are any number of reasons for 6-7 Washington’s surge to the top of the NFC East. Young, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star and the No. 2 player taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, is high on that list.

On Sunday, he contributed two total tackles, a sack, and a touchdown in the 23-15 win.

But even at the tender age of 21, Young knows there is much more to accomplish, continuing with Sunday’s Week 15 noon meeting with 9-4 Seattle. WFT hasn’t assembled all of its answers for that game yet, highlighted by a looming QB decision involving the ailing Alex Smith and young backup Dwayne Haskins.

But on the other side of the ball? .A “Mamba-like” mindset is being established.

“We’re not done yet. We got some more games left,” Young said. “We got to keep our head down, we got to keep moving.”