Super Bowl QB Joe Burrow Wins Comeback Player of the Year; Is Chase Young Next?

Super Bowl QB Joe Burrow Wins Comeback Player of the Year; Is Commanders' Chase Young Next?

The top two picks of the 2020 NFL Draft could go back-to-back for the Comeback Player of the Year.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the coolest guy in the NFL.

After tearing his ACL in his rookie season, he came back in his second year to lead his team to its first Super Bowl in 33 years and earned Comeback Player of the Year honors in the process.

Someone Burrow will always be connected with is Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young, who was selected with the pick directly after him in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chase Young Joe Burrow Cart
Chase Young
Chase Young

Burrow and Young were the top prospects on each side of the ball in their draft class, and both have dealt with triumphs and setbacks already in their short careers.

After their rookie seasons, Young was the one succeeding, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors with 7.5 sacks and leading the Washington Football Team to its first division title in five years. Burrow struggled, winning just two of his 10 starts and sitting out the final six games with that torn ACL.

This year, the tables turned with Burrow leading his team to new heights and Young on the sidelines.

But if history repeats itself, could Young end up becoming the next Comeback Player of the Year?

Like Burrow, Young is set to return coming off a disappointing season that ended with a torn ACL and has the potential to lead his team to new heights in 2022.

With Young, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne all returning to the defensive line fully healthy next season, the Commanders have the opportunity to return to their 2020 form where they finished with the second-best defense in the NFL.

