Chase Young Leadership Style Explained by Washington Coach Rivera

“He does things the way you’re supposed to,” Rivera says of Young. “He does things the way a leader does.”
Washington’s Ron Rivera knows leadership when he sees it. It’s the way the coach is built.

And, Rivera says, it’s the way the WFT defensive star Chase Young is built.

“He does things the way you’re supposed to,” Rivera says of Young. “He does things the way a leader does.”

Young, last year’s No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, is entering just his second season and is just 22 years old. But in a recent appearance on “The Cris Collinsworth Podcast,” Ron Rivera spoke on what makes Young special - and not just as a performer on Sundays.

“When he practices, he tries to be first at everything,” Rivera says. “When he’s in the workouts, he tries to be first with the workouts.”

And on Sundays … it all translates.

“Then,” Rivera says, “when we’re in the game, he’s constantly (got) energy on the field, comes to the sidelines, they go through the corrections, and then as soon as they’re done, he’s back over by the coaches, cheering on the offense, cheering on the special teams. And when somebody makes a play he’s one of the first guys to greet them.”

It’s a cliche but it’s true: When a teams best player is also among its hardest workers, teammates follow. As Rivera notes, “When one of your better players does those types of things … everybody starts to react. He’s got an infectious personality, too; it’s very positive.”

The Washington Football Team won the NFC East last year because of a change in leadership, attitude and talent. Rivera obviously believes in Chase Young as a foundational reason the WFT can do it again … and again.

