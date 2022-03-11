Skip to main content

Chase Young Reveals Opinion on Washington QB Carson Wentz Trade

Chase Young has gone from sacking Carson Wentz to "tagging'' him.

Not everybody in Washington is suddenly a fan of new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. But the former Philadelphia Eagles enemy, acquired in trade this week by Washington via the Indianapolis Colts, has one important guy watching his back.

And interestingly, it's Commanders star defensive lineman Chase Young, who is generally more comfortable being in charge of putting Wentz on his back.

Young used social media to have some fun with the concept, highlighted by an Instagram fan account that posted a photo of him with Wentz.

Young tagged Wentz, so we're having some fun here.

And of course Young's first career sack as a rookie two years ago came in Washington’s Week 1 game against Philadelphia - against Wentz.

And now more social media fun, as on Instagram, the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year Young reposted the NFL’s first look at Wentz in a Commanders uniform.

Wentz being accepted by the Washington team leader does not necessarily sway any of the critics of the move. But it should be taken as a sign of coming unity in the Commanders locker room. This is "the face of the franchise'' in a sense announcing to the NFL world that everything is going to be OK with Carson Wentz now likely to be a "co-face of the franchise'' for a team that has at least upgraded somewhat at the all-important position of QB.

No, this is not the same as acquiring Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson. But ...

It's a start.

