Chase Young EXCLUSIVE: Military Ties Go Beyond Commanders

Washington star and USAA are sending a military couple to the Super Bowl

The military tie-in for the newly-christened Washington Commanders is by design. Celebrating the contributions of the Armed Forces was one of the driving forces in rebranding the franchise.

That relationship also runs deep for one of Washington's biggest and brightest stars.

Chase Young has enjoyed a partnership with USAA, which services the military community. Young, USAA and the National Guard Association of the United States are teaming up to send a serviceman on trip of a lifetime.

Army Captain Darryl Griffing and his wife are headed to Los Angeles with tickets for the Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13. 

"It's just something I love to do, stay in contact with the military," Young said in an exclusive interview. "The military has always got a soft spot in my heart."

Young's grandfather served in the United States military, bringing the connection even closer to home.

CPT Griffing first joined the United States Marine Corps Reserves before completing an interservice transfer to the Georgia Army National Guard, where he is currently serving on full-time active-duty status as a Medical Operations Officer.

His military service includes deployments to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany.

CPT Griffing currently lives outside Atlanta and roots for the Falcons. His wife is a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Loyalties aside, it's probably safe to say they're now Chase Young fans and looking forward to an unforgettable experience at the Super Bowl.

