    October 20, 2021
    Washington BREAKING: Kicker Dustin Hopkins Cut

    Washington Football Team BREAKING: Kicker Dustin Hopkins Cut
    Author:

    Dustin Hopkins has been the Washington Football Team's kicker since 2015, but we’ve wondered: could those days be coming to an end soon?

    On Wednesday, the answer: Hopkins is being released.

    The WFT recently signed kicker Chris Blewitt to the practice squad, and more solutions might be available. But for now?.

    The heat came after Hopkins missed a pair of extra points in Washington's 34-30 win over the Atlanta Falcons a couple of weeks ago. 

    And the heat, along with the inconsistency, has continued.

    Hopkins ranks third in franchise history in points behind Mark Moseley and Chip Lohmiller, so parting ways with him was surely not an easy cut to make.

    If the team replaces him with Blewitt, they will be taking on a kicker with zero regular season experience.

    Blewitt signed with the Chicago Bears during the 2019 offseason, but did not last until training camp. In four years in college at Pittsburgh, Blewitt hit nearly 70 percent of his kicks and knocked down 198 extra point attempts.

    Hopkins, coach Ron Rivera recently said, "is our kicker, and we'll leave it at that'' … but now he’s not.

    On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell is joined by ABC-7 (WJLA.com) anchor Scott Abraham for an extended conversation on the current state of affairs with the WFT, including the competition at the kicker spot.

    Chris deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

    Washington WR Wins Special Teams Player of the Week

