Coach Gibbs Drive Officially Unveiled

How do you follow up a season opening win on Sunday, followed by an unexpected (for some) Victory Monday?

You christen "Coach Gibbs Drive" in Ashburn, Virginia, at the access point of the team's practice facility, also known as the Inova Sports Performance Center.

Nestled near a golf course and off of Loudoun County Parkway, a major thoroughfare through Loudoun County, Virginia -- one of the wealthiest counties in the United States, 21300 Coach Gibbs Drive now will lead you up to the security checkpoint and into the team facility.

The old address will partially stay the same. The "21300" and "Drive" part were always there but "Coach Gibbs" replaces the old team name, just part of the multi-step and phase process.

Washington Football Team

This is purely symbolic and a chance to honor the legendary three-time Super Bowl winning head coach and NASCAR championship owner.

Why not right? There's already a street name right at the access point of FedExField for Gibbs, so you might as well connect the daily headquarters to Gibbs, who has long supported Dan Snyder and the organization.

"It is an amazing honor to have the organization’s mailing address carry my name. My time with the team was marked by the strength and courage of our players and assistant coaches, both of whom deserve so much of the credit for the franchise winning three Super Bowl titles," Gibbs said via a statement. "Each of those winning seasons started with the preparation and dedication of practices and workouts at our training facility in the off-season. I had total support from Dan during my four years and I want to thank Dan and Tanya for their friendship to Pat and me. The organization has made several positive steps recently to include the additions of Jason Wright as president and Julie Donaldson as senior vice president of media and content that will strengthen the team and support of Coach Rivera. Ron has already gained the respect from the players and all of us Washington fans.”

Gibbs was also instrumental in helping to convince Ron Rivera to became the franchise's head coach.

HOT READ: Joe Gibbs & Sean Taylor Honored by Washington Football Team

Sean Taylor Road is also expected to be officially unveiled shortly by the organization outside of their stadium in Landover, Maryland.

