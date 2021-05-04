Manusky Reveals Thoughts On Washington Rookie LB Jamin Davis

Greg Manusky's opinion on Jamin Davis and his former players is beyond valid. It's connecting the future with his past here in Washington.

ASHBURN, Va, -- Greg Manusky, the former Washington Football Team defensive coordinator and now a defensive assistant at the University of Kentucky, dished Monday on first-round pick Jamin Davis, a player he got to work with this past season.

Manusky appearing on the "Kevin Sheehan Show" on the Washington Football Team flagship station, The Team 980, said Washington "got a great human being that really stepped up this past year."

Whatever you think of Manusky, he knows the linebacker spot and the front seven better than you or me. He didn't exactly say anything we haven't heard to do some degree to Sheehan on Monday but his perspective from coaching and working with Davis and the other Wildcats this year is important.

"I think he's going to be perfect at the Mike linebacker or the Will.....He's a smart kid," Manusky mentioned because he saw Davis elevate himself from what the coach thought was a third-round prospect early in the year to the first-rounder he is.

Manusky, who was hired by Jay Gruden but not retained when coach Ron Rivera came in, also weighed in on some key Washington defenders that he had a chance to draft and coach.

On Daron Payne: "I loved that cat more than anybody. He has such an upside to him."

On Montez Sweat: "You can't coach length."

How about Landon Collins, who Manusky and Washington obviously didn't draft but signed to a massive contract?

"Can an play safety ... Can play in space. Good cover skills. Down in the box, could light you up ... He's going to be successful - he already is," said Manusky, who seemed to be searching for the right words to use when answering about Collins, maybe because he knows how much of a struggle 2020 was for Collins.

Cole Holcomb was just a raw rookie under Manusky in their only year together, but Manusky sure was high on him. "The skies the limit for the kid," the coach said.

Manusky was also asked about his time here in Washington and said that the organization could have and should have won more games but the injury to Alex Smith had a brutal ripple effect on not only the 2018 season but of course what ultimately happened in 2019.

