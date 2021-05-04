Washington Football home
NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Manusky Reveals Thoughts On Washington Rookie LB Jamin Davis

Greg Manusky's opinion on Jamin Davis and his former players is beyond valid. It's connecting the future with his past here in Washington.
Author:
Publish date:

ASHBURN, Va, -- Greg Manusky, the former Washington Football Team defensive coordinator and now a defensive assistant at the University of Kentucky, dished Monday on first-round pick Jamin Davis, a player he got to work with this past season.

Manusky appearing on the "Kevin Sheehan Show" on the Washington Football Team flagship station, The Team 980, said Washington "got a great human being that really stepped up this past year."

Whatever you think of Manusky, he knows the linebacker spot and the front seven better than you or me. He didn't exactly say anything we haven't heard to do some degree to Sheehan on Monday but his perspective from coaching and working with Davis and the other Wildcats this year is important.

READ MORE: Did WFT Draft 'Six Future Starters'?

"I think he's going to be perfect at the Mike linebacker or the Will.....He's a smart kid," Manusky mentioned because he saw Davis elevate himself from what the coach thought was a third-round prospect early in the year to the first-rounder he is.

LISTEN to the entire interview with Manusky and Sheehan:

Manusky, who was hired by Jay Gruden but not retained when coach Ron Rivera came in, also weighed in on some key Washington defenders that he had a chance to draft and coach.

On Daron Payne: "I loved that cat more than anybody. He has such an upside to him."

On Montez Sweat: "You can't coach length."

How about Landon Collins, who Manusky and Washington obviously didn't draft but signed to a massive contract?

"Can an play safety ... Can play in space. Good cover skills. Down in the box, could light you up ... He's going to be successful - he already is," said Manusky, who seemed to be searching for the right words to use when answering about Collins, maybe because he knows how much of a struggle 2020 was for Collins.

Cole Holcomb was just a raw rookie under Manusky in their only year together, but Manusky sure was high on him. "The skies the limit for the kid," the coach said.

Manusky was also asked about his time here in Washington and said that the organization could have and should have won more games but the injury to Alex Smith had a brutal ripple effect on not only the 2018 season but of course what ultimately happened in 2019. 

READ MORE: Jamin Davis: Grading the Washington Football Team Pick

Greg Manusky PHI 18 © Geoff Burke 2018 Dec 30
News

Manusky Reveals Thoughts On Washington Rookie LB Jamin Davis

badet-
News

'That's A Mistake': After NFL Draft, Washington Football Team Cuts Veteran WRs

Jaret-Patterson-UB
News

Record-Setting 5-6 RB Signs With Washington, Reunites With Chase Young

NFL-Draft-2021-Jeremiah-Owusu-Koramoah-Micah-Parsons-Jamin-Davis
News

Regrets? Who Washington Bypassed In NFL Draft

601B86B4-EEE7-44B8-B115-D95CD89241E0
News

Washington ‘6 Future Starters’? Ranking NFC East NFL Draft Classes

draft WASH
News

How Washington 'Playing It Safe' In NFL Draft Makes Them Better

9603F988-A2DA-4E79-A3A1-58CB1135AF7D
News

Grading the Washington Football Team Draft: 'The Best Process' - Mayhew

Jaret Patterson
News

WFT Undrafted Free Agency Period Begins With Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson: NFL Tracker