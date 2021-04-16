Rivera Issues Bold Statement About Landon Collins WFT Position Change

"That,'' Rivera answers when the DC media asked if Collins was speaking for himself or for the organization when he said he wasn't switching to linebacker, "was Landon."

It's just an idea, nothing more. And maybe it's a media-and-fan idea more than anything else.

But there is some football sense to Landon Collins moving from safety to linebacker, or at least using his versatility to play a sort of "hybrid'' of the two, an idea we've written about this offseason. (See below.)

Collins, via his Instagram story, was asked a question by a fan about the rumors of him being switched to linebacker.

So now we know that clearly Collins does not want to move positions from safety to linebacker. But thanks to our Friday media visit with Ron Rivera, we also know that the coach isn't exactly running a democracy when it comes to the subject.

Collins therefore was just speaking for himself and his preferred plan. And, by the way, the plan can be a flexible one. What happens if in this NFL Draft the WFT uses a premium pick on a linebacker? Then maybe Collins is fine. But what if that same pick is used on a safety? Then maybe ... everyone involved needs to be open-minded.

Washington has Kam Curl, Jeremy Reaves, Deshazor Everett (coming off season-ending injury), Troy Apke and Collins (also coming off an injury) as its top five safeties at the moment.

Collins' base salary is now largely guaranteed. So he's going nowhere, in terms of being on the roster. But in terms of going somewhere else besides just safety? Collins has registered his vote.

And Ron Rivera is in position to veto that vote.

