Coach Rivera Jokes About Washington Signing NBA Security Guard

So, Coach, any consideration of adding the “big-play” security guard to the defending NFC East’s 90-man roster?
Ron Rivera is obliged to look for talent anywhere he can find it. Even while he’s at an NBA game. Even if the prospect isn’t even a player.

"It was a heck of a tackle," Washington Football Team coach Rivera said of an NBA Playoffs Game 4 incident at the Capital One Arena when some moron ran onto the court during a meeting between the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers. “The form was nice. He dropped his hips, bent his knees, kept his head up and drove through the tackle. He defended that baseline very well."

The “he” in question is the D.C security guard who took down the out-of-control fan.

Fan behavior has been a problem in these playoffs, and for the most part, it is not a laughing matter. But lauding the right-thinking security guy?

Between thx seriousness of the NBA Playoffs and Rivera’s business at hand - the WFT OTAs - there is surely room for a bit of levity.

The Washington Football Team does happen to already be loaded on defense, with last year’s top draft pick, defensive end Chase Young, having already developed into a star, and with hopes that this years top pick, linebacker Jamin Davis, can rapidly do the same.

So, Coach, any consideration of adding the “big-play” security guard to the defending NFC East’s 90-man roster?

“We have considered reaching out,” Rivera said with a smile. “But we’re not there yet.”

