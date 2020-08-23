Cody Latimer Finally Released

Five criminal charges and three felony counts would always be way too much for me.

That doesn't happen to everyone, yet it happened to Cody Latimer whose tenure with the Washington Football Team spanned zero practices & about five months of time.

On Sunday, he was finally released. As he should have been way back in May as we wrote then.

Even with an odd rumor and speculation that Latimer was simply defending the safety of his young son, you simply cannot take justice into your own hands with extremely rare exception.

Latimer was due back in court in the last few days but results of that court preceding weren't clear.

Clearly, Washington much have heard something or been something that they couldn't tolerated any more.

Just recently, Ron Rivera explained the difference between the organization cutting Derrius Guice right away as opposed to allowing Latimer to stay employed.

“The biggest thing is, when the Cody Latimer thing came out was there were some things we hadn’t known. So, what happened was he goes onto the Commissioner’s Exempt List, so we’re now in the position of where we’re just going to continue to monitor it and see what happens there with Cody," Rivera said. "As I said, and again, we will look at each situation and each set of circumstances individually, and we’ll go through our process and make our assessments.”

Essentially what Rivera is saying they knew more about the circumstances with Guice than they did Latimer but as we pointed out just after Guice's release, they chose Latimer. They picked him and signed him even though he's nowhere near the talent of Guice.

They didn't choose Guice and wouldn't have based on the buzz of how they viewed Guice in Carolina along with how Kyle Smith internally viewed Guice.

Either way, they had no need to stand by Latimer. If every situation truly is different, they did him a favor and allowed time to play out before yanking the rug.

They showed much more patience than I would have.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621