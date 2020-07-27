Cody Latimer On Commissioners' Exempt List

As expected, Cody Latimer won't be with the Washington Football Team to start training camp as veterans have to officially report by Tuesday.

"The NFL today placed Cody Latimer of the Washington Football Team on the Commissioner Exempt List. Latimer was charged with multiple felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon, following an incident in May.

As per the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, a player who is placed on the Commissioner Exempt List may not practice or attend games, but upon request and with the club’s permission may be present at the club’s facility on a reasonable basis for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation, and other permitted non-football activities."

An absolute no-brainer of a decision for someone charged with multiple felony charges and a couple of misdemeanors.

Nobody should count on Latimer in any way, shape or form to play football this year for Washington or for anyone. He's already proven to be completely untrustworthy, regardless of circumstances.

No matter the reasons - you can't do what Latimer is accused of.

Latimer had a court date late last week via phone and had a mandatory protection order put in place forbidding Latimer from having contact with the alleged victims or from visiting the location where the incident took place in late May.

Latimer is next due in court on Aug. 20th in Colorado so it seems highly unlikely that he'll be with Washington before then.

It's also hard to see him with the team afterwards but the legal process clearly has to play out.

If you're Ron Rivera and Scott Turner - you can't plan for Latimer in any way. Even if charges are dropped, he's likely facing some sort of NFL suspension.

The problem extends further: Washington lost Kelvin Harmon (likely for the season) recently with a torn ACL and also released young receiver Emanuel Hall, who tore his Achilles on Sunday.

