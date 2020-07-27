Washington Football
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

Cody Latimer On Commissioners' Exempt List

Chris Russell

As expected, Cody Latimer won't be with the Washington Football Team to start training camp as veterans have to officially report by Tuesday. 

Via a press release from the Washington Football Team: 

"The NFL today placed Cody Latimer of the Washington Football Team on the Commissioner Exempt List. Latimer was charged with multiple felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon, following an incident in May.

As per the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, a player who is placed on the Commissioner Exempt List may not practice or attend games, but upon request and with the club’s permission may be present at the club’s facility on a reasonable basis for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation, and other permitted non-football activities."

An absolute no-brainer of a decision for someone charged with multiple felony charges and a couple of misdemeanors. 

Nobody should count on Latimer in any way, shape or form to play football this year for Washington or for anyone.  He's already proven to be completely untrustworthy, regardless of circumstances. 

No matter the reasons - you can't do what Latimer is accused of. 

Latimer had a court date late last week via phone and had a mandatory protection order put in place forbidding Latimer from having contact with the alleged victims or from visiting the location where the incident took place in late May. 

During the brief hearing, a mandatory protection order was put in place to forbid Latimer from having contact with the victims or visiting the apartment complex where the alleged May assault occurred. 

Latimer is next due in court on Aug. 20th in Colorado so it seems highly unlikely that he'll be with Washington before then. 

It's also hard to see him with the team afterwards but the legal process clearly has to play out. 

If you're Ron Rivera and Scott Turner - you can't plan for Latimer in any way. Even if charges are dropped, he's likely facing some sort of NFL suspension. 

The problem extends further: Washington lost Kelvin Harmon (likely for the season) recently with a torn ACL and also released young receiver Emanuel Hall, who tore his Achilles on Sunday. 

Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of "Washington Football", a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Washington CB Quinton Dunbar on Commissioners' Exempt List

Chris Russell

Summer Spotlight: Matt Ioannidis

The best value pick in recent memory for the Washington Football Team is clearly Matt Ioannidis.

Bryan Manning

by

Beer is Food

Alex Smith Expected to Start on PUP List

His incredible journey & road to recovery is far from complete but Alex Smith has made back to where he has a chance.

Chris Russell

Smith’s return shouldn’t distract Washington

Alex Smith’s return shouldn’t distract Washington's plans for this year. It's Dwayne Haskins' show.

RickSnider

Washington Football Team Trims Roster

For Jeremy Vujnovich - presumably he never got a chance. Emanuel Hall caught a bad break.

Chris Russell

Secretary Stewart Udall - An Unsung Hero for Justice & Washington Football

The foundation of a franchise. The roots. Lots of names get mentioned. Secretary Stewart Udall almost never does. Until now.

Alan Lepore

Buffalo Bills Pro Bowler Andre Roberts & Former Citadel QB Building a Business

Guys talk about dreams and desires all the time with each other. Most go unfulfilled. Not for Andre Roberts and Duran Lawson.

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith reportedly cleared!

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

Alex Smith Reportedly Fully Cleared for Football

Alex Smith has ben reportedly fully cleared for a return to football & the Washington Football Team.

Chris Russell

Summer Spotlight - Washington Football Team RB Derrius Guice

Derrius Guice heads into his 3rd NFL season with the Washington Football Team. The problem. He's only played five games.

Jamual Forrest