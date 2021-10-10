Holcomb Interception Leads To Early Field Goal as WFT Trails Saints

The Washington Football Team is playing host to the New Orleans Saints today at FedEx Field, and at least the defense is off to a quick start.

A fast start is something that would benefit Washington at this point in the season, as it finds itself just one game back of the Dallas Cowboys for the division lead.

However, a fast start was not in the books on Sunday, and less than five minutes into the game, it finds itself playing from behind.

Five plays into the Saints opening drive, all passing plays, Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb picked off Saints quarterback Jameis Winston on a terribly underthrown ball.

Holcomb returned the interception 23 yards to the New Orleans 31.

Washington's offense, however, could get nothing going as it set up a 45 yard Dustin Hopkins field goal that gave Washington an early 3-0 lead.

It's just the second interception for Washington this season and the first since the Chargers game in Week 1.

On the Saints next drive, just three plays in, Winston found Deonte Harris deep down the middle for a yard touchdown pass giving New Orleans a 7-3 lead.

Washington was able to sustain a long, 12-play drive on the next possession that covered 72 yards and took 6:18 off the clock, but the offense stalled at the New Orleans five yard line and it was forced to settle for another Hopkins field goal, this one from 23 yards.

If Washington wants to catch the Cowboys, it will need to cash in on those sustained drives and it's opponent's turnovers with touchdowns instead of field goals.

