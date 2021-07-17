Colin Cowherd: Washington Over Cowboys in NFC East - But ...

NFC East champs pretty much never repeat. But the FS1 host sees the Washington Football Team as something special.

A repeat champion in the NFC East? That's not usually the way it works around here. But maybe FS1 host Colin Cowherd is right about how special the Washington Football Team defense is going to be in 2021, and maybe he's right about how special the WFT coach is as well.

"Washington has the best coach and easily the best defense. I’ll pick them to win the division,'' says Cowherd, the host of “The Herd.'' (Hat-tip WashingtonWire.)

Is there any downside to the WFT's quest for another title?

"I do worry that (QB) Ryan Fitzpatrick,'' Cowherd said, "will play them out of wins.''

And is there any great obstacle to the quest elsewhere?

To Cowherd, that obstacle would be the Dallas Cowboys.

"Dallas,'' he predicted, "is going to be a playoff team, to me, at 9-8. If you look at their schedule, with the exception of a game against Tampa Bay early, I don’t believe they play another playoff team until Week 11.''

Cowherd expresses concern that the New York Giants, who he said "have a much better defense than Dallas,'' will be limited by the QB, as he put it, "turnover-prone Daniel Jones.'' And he thinks the Philadelphia Eagles, with "the worst quarterback-coaching combo in the league and a coach in Nick Sirianni that Cowherd does "not trust'' are involved in "a rebuilding mess.''

That would make the NFC East a two-team race, which seems logical. Of course, Cowherd, for whom we have respect as someone who does actually do the homework (unlike some of his FS1 teammates), doesn't really know any more about these four teams and their fates that we do, or than you do.

Which is sort of part of the fun.

