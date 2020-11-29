Colt McCoy & Graham Gano Boot WFT From First Place in NFC East

ASHBURN, Va. -- Two former Washington players, one recent and one long ago, just helped boot the Washington Football Team from their temporary hold of first place in the NFC East.

The New York Giants beat the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 on Sunday, earning them their fourth win of the year. They have the head-to-head sweep advantage (by a total of four points) over Washington, and despite both teams having the same amount of victories, the Giants would get the division nod due to the tie-breaker advantage.

To add icing on the cake, former Washington quarterback Colt McCoy took over the Giants late in the first half, replacing an injured Daniel Jones. And while he didn't really do anything special, McCoy was able to keep his team on top and finish the game.

McCoy played for Washington from 2014-2019 and had moderate, if not inconsistent success under Jay Gruden.

Much like Kyle Allen in his tenure under Ron Rivera, neither couldn't stay healthy consistently, yet both were smart and well versed in the system.

Graham Gano has not been a member of the Washington franchise since 2012 but was with Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers until both joined their respective new teams this year.

Gano booted four field goals including a 49-yard field goal to help New York win on the road. Gano also had successful kicks from 40, 39, and 32 yards.

If the Eagles win on Monday Night Football against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, Washington will wake up Tuesday morning in third place in the NFC East, with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season.