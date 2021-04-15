COLUMN: Dan Snyder vs. Bruce Allen - Another Washington Football Team Bomb Drops

It's on. For real. It's Dan Snyder let Bruce Allen further ruin a rotting franchise for a decade and now Snyder is playing hardball in court.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The drama never ends when it comes to the Washington Football Team and especially owner Dan Snyder, whose full-time hobby of late is suing former associates inside the organization.

For 10 years, Snyder allowed exec Bruce Allen to help ruin the organization. Step by step, a decade of destruction unfolded, the supervision of Snyder and Allen directly responsible.

Were they clueless in terms of knowing how to properly run an NFL organization? There are countless examples to prove that.

Almost a year-and-a-half after firing Allen in an abrupt manner, Snyder is dropping another hammer on his former right-hand man.

He's filed yet another legal maneuver in California, seeking discovery and seeking to depose Allen, as first reported by Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

“Petitioner (Snyder) has a good faith belief that Respondent (Allen) has specific knowledge of the creation and distribution of the MEAWW articles, and thus has information relevant to the Indian Action,” Snyder’s motion said per Kaplan.

We've known this chess move was coming for a while, as one of the previous filings revealed that Allen had participated in almost 90 phone calls over nearly 21 hours with John Moag, who represented the former minority owners who fully sold their shares to Snyder recently.

As part of the filing, as Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch noted, Snyder lists himself as a "highly-accomplished and successful entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist.''

It also mentions that "through his (Snyder's) tireless efforts has built the Washington Football Team into one of the most valuable professional athletic franchises in the world.''

The "value of the franchise,'' of course, is not all that matters to the fans who devote their passion to it. They - you - think of a "successful franchise'' in a vastly different way ... one in which victories are sought and achieved inside stadiums ... not inside courtrooms.