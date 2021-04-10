Could a Top-Tier CB Fall To Washington at No. 19?

Depending on the overall need, the Washington Football Team could target Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley

There's never too much of a good thing. For the Washington Football Team, that could come in the form of defensive backs.

One year into the Jack Del Rio defense proved prosperous for WFT. The unit ranked No.2 overall in pass defense, allowing opponent to average just 191.8 yards per game and 6.4 yards per play.

Does this mean WFT shouldn't address the need for another cornerback in the NFL Draft? That depends who is on the board.

Washington currently selects No. 19 on April 29. Should they stay put, the "best player available" might be the best course of action going forward.

Although there are needs at linebacker and safety, one name could be on the shortlist of WFT should he hover in the area.

Could Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley be an option?

Prior to the 2020 NCAA season, Farley became the first prominent player to opt-out and declare for the draft due to COVID-19. In two seasons with the Hokies, Farley recorded 56 total tackles, 19 pass deflections, six interceptions, and a sack.

Earlier this offseason, Farley underwent a procedure to fix an S1 disc in his back. According to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, Farley passed his medical re-check on Friday.

That didn't stop other teams moving him down their draft boards. Currently, Farley is considered the No. 3 or No. 4 cornerback behind Alabama's Patrick Surtain II, South Carolina's Jaycee Horn and potentially Northwestern's Greg Newsome II.

Del Rio's defense has been known to use the nickel position often. Washington hasn't been afraid to play three-safety sets with one in the big nickel, or electing to use Jimmy Moreland in the slot.

Washington signed former Cincinnati Bengals standout William Jackson III this offseason. Last year, they reunited with former slot cornerback Kendall Fuller. Fuller though excelled on the outside in his first full season.

Expectations are that Jackson and Fuller can create a top-five tandem. If Farley were added to the mix, would it be a top-three trio?

Farley checks all the boxes needed to play on the outside at the next level. The 6-foot-2 defender has great closing speed when working in off-ball coverage. He also has worked well when shifted inside to cover tight ends.

Farley's weakness is his lack of experience. Originally expected to play wide receiver following a high school career at quarterback, he's only spent two seasons at the position. This can make him susceptible to double moves in coverage and having a lesser cushion than needed.

The overall upside of Farley comes in the form of his play-making skills on the outside. Despite two years at cornerback, six interceptions is plenty of any college player.

Should WFT take him, this would also open up the avenues to run a more 4-2-5 system under Del Rio in 2021. Should Farley thrive in camp, this could allow Fuller to shift inside and remain the primary nickel defender.

If Del Rio wants to run big nickel, veteran Landon Collins could shift down and Fuller could remain deep at safety.

Washington has holes on defense. Cornerback isn't a big one following the Jackson addition. Still, if Farley were to fall in Ron Rivera's lap, it certainly isn't out of the question.

