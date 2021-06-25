Could Charles Leno Jr. Be A Disappointment for WFT in 2021?

Washington signed Leno to be their left tackle this season but could he turn out to be a big disappointment?

The Washington Football Team has been looking for a long-term replacement for Trent Williams since trading him during the 2020 NFL Draft. Last season, the position was taken over by Cornelius Lucas, who is expected to be a candidate to be plugged in at right tackle in 2021 with the release of Morgan Moses.

Washington signed Charles Leno Jr. to a one-year deal worth $4 million this offseason. He is expected to man the left tackle position this year.

Leno has spent the first seven years of his career with the Chicago Bears. He has started all 16 games for the Bears in each of the last five seasons. Leno was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 but has fallen off a bit since.

Bleacher Report selected one player on each team that could be a disappointment in 2021 and Leno was named for Washington.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report highlights a below-average season in 2020 when discussing why Leno might be disappointing. According to PFF, he was responsible for six penalties and allowed five sacks.

The offensive line for the WFT was a pleasant surprise in 2020 and it helped them get to the top of the NFC East. If Washington wants to be the first team to repeat as division champs since 2004, Leno will have to perform along the offensive line.

Moses and Geron Christian were released this offseason. Washington added Leno in free agency, Ereck Flowers in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, and Samuel Cosmi in the second round of the draft. As if this shuffle is not enough, All-Pro right guard Brandon Scherff will play under the franchise tag for the second-straight year and this could be his last in D.C.

The WFT signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal to fill in under center until they can find a long-term solution. He has been labeled as a question mark but even at 38 years old, Fitzpatrick has the WFT in a better situation than they were in at this time a year ago. It will be important that his blindside is protected and this is where Leno will have to step up.

Leno signed with Washington because he wanted to find a place where he could play left tackle. His wish will likely be granted and there is a chance to play for a team contending for a postseason spot. If Leno is indeed a disappointment, it could be a long year up front for Washington. But if WFT is right here? It could be a productive year for the Washington offense.

