Could Former WFT RB Adrian Peterson Return To Football With The Rams?

Adrian Peterson is just two years removed from a 1000 yard season with the Washington Football Team

Former Washington Football Team running Adrian Peterson wants one more chance to show that he can be an elite running back. Would the Los Angeles Rams be a good fit?

They need another runner.

Rams' second-year running back Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles during practice Tuesday. According to sources from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Florida State star is expected to miss the entire 2021 season.

Akers showed in glimpses that he could be the next big thing in Sean McVay's system as a second-round pick. He averaged 113.1 yards from scrimmage over the final seven games, including two postseason appearances against Seattle and Green Bay.

Ultimately, Akers was the replacement for Todd Gurley, who was released before the start of the 2020 season. Could this be the best chance for Peterson to get back on an NFL roster?

READ MORE: Giants' Saquon Barkley's Injury Will Impact WFT

McVay has said that Los Angeles feels comfortable with the running backs they have in place. Derrell Henderson was a 1,000-yard rusher for Memphis in 2018. Xavier Jones, Raymond Calais, and rookie Jake Funk also are on the roster.

An early look into training camp could show that without Akers, the Rams are missing an offensive piece. What to do now?

A start would be to call Peterson.

Last season, Peterson joined the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal. There was nothing positive with the Motor City franchise, including his overall production. Peterson, 36, rushed for just 604 yards on 156 carries with seven touchdowns.

He's no longer the feature back that took the NFL by storm when coming out of Oklahoma in 2007, but he's a good bruiser. The veteran flashed against a weaker defense the ability to get to the second level of defense with the Lions' offensive line.

One could argue that the Lions' offensive line is a little better than the Rams, but they still mirror each other enough. Having that backing support from Matthew Stafford, who Los Angeles traded for this offseason would also help.

If anything maybe the renaissance revival isn't dead. When signed with Washington in 2018, many believe he would be a teacher to young players like Derrius Guice. Instead, the second-round pick was hurt in the preseason, forcing Peterson to take lead reps.

READ MORE: Washington Football Team Knows Sting of Rams Losing Star RB Cam Akers

He didn't disappoint as he finished 1,042 rushing yards, 208 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. Those numbers on the ground were good enough to finish fifth in the NFL that year.

Earlier this offseason, Peterson spoke on his progression and training. While his body is getting up there in age, he still believes he has not lost a beat when it comes to moving the ball.

"The training is going well and I'm going to control the things that I can control right now, and, when that time comes, somebody will give me a call," Peterson told Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 in Houston, Texas. "That's all I'm asking for. My body feels good. I came out healthy from last season. My body feels strong. I still feel young. I still feel good. I'm ready to play ball."

Gurley will likely be the other name to watch for with Los Angeles since he's familiar with the Rams' offense. Last year, the former All-Pro signed a one-year deal to play for the Atlanta Falcons. The 26-year-old averaged a career-worst 3.5 yards per run, and managed to have career-lows in rushing yards (678) and carries (195).

READ MORE: Ryan Fitzpatrick's "Best Situation"

Those numbers were also featured as Gurley being the lead back. Imagine what Peterson would do with that same amount of carries as a secondary player?

If anything, Peterson would be able to teach young talent like Akers and Henderson the ins and outs of the position. It would also allow McVay to see what he has in the former Tiger as his next lead back.

Peterson would be the change of pace player.

At 14,820 rushing yards all-time, he sits 450 yards from passing Barry Sanders (15,269) for fourth place. Frank Gore (16,000 yards), Walter Payton (16,726 yards), and Smith (18,355 yards) make up the top three.

Maybe a year in Los Angeles propels him ahead?

As proven by his time in D.C., believing that Peterson is done would be a mistake. For the right price, Los Angeles could add a strong-willed runner, and a future Canton candidate.

LISTEN: Locked On Washington: Thoughts With Snyder Family