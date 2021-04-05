Could Justin Fields 'Controversy' Cause QB Fall To Washington Football Team?

ASHBURN, Va. -- There's always one player that creates a field of controversy in the NFL Draft.

In this case -- it's "Fields'' -- as in Justin Fields.

He didn't do anything wrong. But in the lead-up to the draft, and the constant focus on the quarterbacks ... ESPN's Dan Orlovsky started a firestorm last week.

“One, I have heard that he is a last-guy-in, first-guy-out type of quarterback,” Orlovsky said. “Like, not the maniacal work ethic. I’ve even heard it compared to Justin Herbert, where it was like, dude, when Justin Herbert showed up, he was like a psychopath when it came to working and get ready for the draft. Or even at school, like, ‘Give me more, I want to work nonstop.’ And I’ve heard that there are issues with Justin Fields’ work ethic.

“The second thing is … Where is his desire to go be a great quarterback? I think that there’s a desire to be a big-time athlete, from what is expressed to me, but where is his desire to be a great quarterback? And to be great, you gotta be willing to find the things that you are not good at and just freaking grind on them.”

Needless to say - Orlovsky got slammed, including by his ESPN teammate and former Ohio State QB, Kirk Herbstreit.

We're not here to judge one way or the other. But we are curious in asking this: Assuming Orlovsky didn't pull this narrative out of the clear blue sky (a difficult assumption as he is making a career as more of a provocateur than as an analyst) and if he's accurate enough that at least one team has their doubts about Fields ... could that lead to a drop?

A fall to No. 19? We say highly unlikely.

Then again, nobody thought another Ohio State QB, Dwayne Haskins, would fall to No. 15 at this point a few years ago.

Let's start with this: From a Washington perspective, if somehow Fields is still there at No. 19 - they almost have no choice but to take him.

There's probably a 5-percent-or-less chance of that happening, so the better question might be this: If Fields is somehow there at No. 12 or 13 (roughly) do they jump up and take him with the thought of patiently developing him this year as your quarterback of the future?

How much would it cost? Probably a bundle.

We would suggest not doing that because of the likely cost and some of Fields' inconsistency during a strange season at Ohio State. He was either en fuego or he struggled in some big spots (Alabama, Indiana, Northwestern).

Our view is not based on what Orlovsky mentioned - it's just the reality. There should be questions.

It's natural to have pause, as any team should, about handing the franchise keys to Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Mac Jones and even Trevor Lawrence.

Washington has a higher priority of needs after locking up Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke to new contracts this offseason but if Fields is somehow there at the WFT spot -- nobody could blame them for taking a chance on another Buckeye.

As long, that is, that Orlovsky is wrong about his charges against Fields ... meaning that Fields will turn out to be a better prospect than Orlovsky is as a serious analyst.