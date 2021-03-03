Could Washington Draft 'The Next Tom Brady'?

Alabama QB Mac Jones seems to be rising in the draft community, perhaps out of the potential reach of the WFT. Maybe because he reminds some of Tom Brady.

ASHBURN, Va. -- ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., who revolutionized draft coverage, recently compared Alabama quarterback Mac Jones to the GOAT, Tom Brady ... in a careful sort of way.

“I hate to say, but he kind of has a little bit of Brady in him,” Kiper said. “I’m not saying he’s ever going to be Tom Brady. He wouldn’t be close, probably. But he has that competitiveness, and he’s so smart — he picked that offense up [at the Senior Bowl] like it was nothing.

"Other quarterbacks were struggling with the verbiage and — ‘boom!’ — he was in and out of the huddle quicker than anybody I’ve ever seen."

Here's the reason why this is important: Jones has been predicted to fall and mocked to the Washington Football Team in several mock drafts.

READ MORE: Washington BREAKING: QB Alex Smith & WFT to Part Ways

Jones is not exactly Mr. Mobility and the WFT, like most teams, seem to value athleticism in their quarterbacks .... but they also absolutely value what a deeper, accurate passing game does for their offense.

The Alabama hurler is known for one of the better long balls in the draft.

“He sees the field. He’s tremendously accurate to all levels. He doesn’t have the ‘wow’ arm, like Brady didn’t either coming into the league," Kiper continued. "And like Brady, he’s not real mobile, not a runner. But biding time, slipping and sliding, he did it in the championship game. So there are some similarities there.”

READ MORE: Is Cam Newton a 'Perfect Fit' in Washington?

Kiper has Jones going No. 8 in his latest mock draft to Carolina, which would make sense. The Panthers are acting like they're desperate for a quarterback.

We don't think Washington (presently sitting at 19) should move up to No. 8 regardless ... though the Brady comp is food for thought. But if Jones is still on the board at No. 15 or 16 ... could they? Yes. But whether they will depends on if they land a veteran QB before in free agency or via trade.