COVID Fiasco: Steelers Vs. Washington Game Moves Again

ASHBURN, Va. - It's officially a complete fiasco for the Washington Football Team, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and the NFL.

It's also 2020. The WFT's re-scheduled game against the currently undefeated Steelers is now on Monday December 7th, at 5 p.m. ET.

1. The Steelers are now playing on Wednesday afternoon at 3:40 p.m ET (we think) against the Baltimore Ravens. That game still could be moved if certain tests come back positive.

2. The Ravens were already scheduled to play the Cowboys in the early Monday late afternoon slot before the scheduled game of the 49ers and the Buffalo Bills in Glendale, Arizona. Now, Baltimore and the Cowboys have been bumped to Tuesday night which should allow Lamar Jackson to return.

Critics of these moves think the NFL could not be any clearer. The Baltimore Ravens, almost overwhelmingly because of Lamar Jackson, mean ratings and interest. So their games get shuffled, while others are forced to play.

3. The most important complication for Washington is they now have to play a road game on Monday evening and then travel to Arizona on either Friday (normal departure) or Saturday for a 4:25 pm ET game against the Niners at State Farm Stadium.

The NFL has repeatedly dropped the hammer on the Washington Football organization from a scheduling perspective in 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017 and here in 2020, when they already were scheduled for three consecutive road games, something the league office supposedly hates to do.

Now, the NFL is compounding that scheduling choice with a second short week out of three for the WFT, because they are seemingly bending over at every turn to protect the Ravens who hurt the Steelers, the Cowboys, the WFT, NBC and the league office.

In a nutshell, coach Ron Rivera's guys are innocent bystanders in all this and are now starting to take on scheduling bullets.

What a fiasco.