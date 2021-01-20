COVID Shuts Down WFT Facility

A global pandemic finally got the best of the Washington Football Team organization as they nevertheless get things done in the front office

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team made it through the entire 2020 season with a minimal amount of positive tests for COVID. But there are issues at the moment.

Logan Thomas tested positive on Day 2 of training camp. Matt Ioannidis tested positive after being on IR for several weeks. A practice-squad player also tested positive.

The season came to an end less than two weeks ago and now, as the organization lines up its GM-related moves, the Inova Sports Performance Center, which serves as the team's daily headquarters, has been closed for the next few days.

Staff will be working from home.

The team issued a statement that read in part, "Earlier this week we became aware that members of our organization tested positive for COVID-19."

The testing protocols for those still in the area are still in place under different guidelines.

It's not known what members of the organization tested positive but Tom Pelissero of NFL Network mentioned that the positive results came from a small get-together outside of the team facility after the season ended.

It's not known how this situation and subsequent shutdown is affecting the conclusion of the general manager search, which is expected to end at any moment with the hiring of Marty Hurney and then the hiring of Martin Mayhew as a top aide, a "double-dip'' arrangement under the guidance of coach Ron Rivera that was first reported by Washington Football at SI.

Business can be conducted virtually, of course, but logistically, business is made more difficult when everyone is out of the team facility.

