WFT Makes Final Injury Decisions on J.D. McKissic, Curtis Samuel

WASHINGTON -The Washington Football Team's formula for winning Sunday’s 1 p.m. showdown against the visiting Dallas Cowboys? It might have to be to keep firing away offensively and succeed in a shootout.

But that formula will now be negatively impacted as running back J.D. McKissic, limited by a concussion, will not play, according to multiple reports.

There are other ways for the 6-6 WFT to succeed here at FedEx Field as the chase is on with the 8-4 Cowboys. But injuries will play a role. NFC East-leading Dallas is getting healthier (with the exception of backup running back Tony Pollard and his game-time-decision foot injury.) The Dak Prescott-led Cowboys can feature CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper and win through the air.

Meanwhile, the WFT has been robbed of some of its ability to do that. On Saturday, the WFT made a flurry of moves, with guard Wes Schweitzer placed on IR, Darryl Roberts and James Smith-Williams placed on the COVID, List, Jon Toth signed up from the practice squad and Lirim Hajrullahu- who ironically spent two stints with Dallas earlier this year - signed to the practice squad.

Hajrullahu is basically the "quarantine kicker'' if needed.

Also, De’Jon Harris is elevated from the practice squad and William Bradley-King and Jeremy Reaves are also activated up from the practice squad as COVID replacements. (The defensive end shifting is in part about Montez Sweat moving to the COVID list; The WFT is thin there, at at tight end, too, with Logan Thomas out.)

McKissic was listed as questionable for Sunday but that mystery is solved. Also questionable are Landon Collins, Jamin Davis and Curtis Samuel, though wideout Samuel (groin) is expected to play … and can be expected to play a role if the WFT ends up scoring in bunches.

So ... the WFT has some work to do here.