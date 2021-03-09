Dak's Back; Is Cowboys Deal Good For Washington?

Dak Prescott is back on a monster deal with the Dallas Cowboys. In a weird way, is that a good thing for the Washington Football Team?

ASHBURN, Va. -- Could the return of Dak Prescott, the best quarterback by far in the NFC East, actually be a good thing for the Washington Football Team?

On the surface it is good for Dallas. The Cowboys re-unite Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, Cee Dee Lamb, Prescott and others for what should be an explosive 28-plus points per game offense.

But, from a WFT perspective: Dallas' load-up on offense leaves the Cowboy vulnerable somewhere else.

The Cowboys defense was historically bad last year. New defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will re-install the 4-3. That will help. But Dallas has questions about an assortment of defenders (free agents Sean Lee, Xavier Woods, Aldon Smith, Chidobe Awuzie) and questions about guys under contract, too (Jaylon Smith).

Prescott's absurdly favorable contract benefits the player more than the team, so much so that Dallas will (without more movement) now over the projected salary cap per OvertheCap.com - by about $1.165 million.

CowboysSI.com reports that Prescott's cap number is expected to be roughly $22 million in 2021. Based on a $180.5 million cap number, Prescott' figure is low for a upper-echelon QB. But Dallas will be paying its players around $136 million this year on offense and about $65 million on defense.

Can you win with that lopsided formula? Maybe. But Dallas needs lots of help on defense. In fairness, the Washington Football Team is built largely on defense and may face some of these issues on the other side of the ball in due time.

At the same time, the WFT are built right now to put the clamps on an explosive offense. In other words, they match up about as well as you can with the Cowboys dynamic offense.

Dallas, with Dak and more, has put a lot of eggs into the offensive basket. Washington has a defense designed to crush those eggs.

Maybe, between the two NFC East rivals, the more balanced team will win. And with $40 million a year invested in Dak Prescott? The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a difficult time being more balanced, roster-wise, than Washington.

