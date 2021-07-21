Dak In D.C.: Would Cowboys' QB Fit On Rival Washington Football Team?

If WFT Could Grab One Player Off an NFC East Rival, the Chosen One is Obvious

The NFC East continues to be one of the most competitive - albeit sometimes dysfunctional (see 2020) - divisions in the NFL. Teams beat up on each other year in and year out and there has not been a repeat champion since 2004.

This does not bode well for the Washington Football Team coming off its surprising division title in 2020. But what if they were able to take one player from one of its rivals?

This one's a no-brainer: Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.

Sure, receivers Amari Cooper (Cowboys) or Kenny Golladay (New York Giants) would warrant consideration, but the WFT added Curtis Samuel to pair with Terry McLaurin on the outside. Giants' cornerbacks James Bradberry or Adoree' Jackson would have fit nicely in WFT's secondary before it went and signed William Jackson III.

When putting on the virtual reality goggles and looking to fill WFT's holes, there is one that sticks out more than others: Quarterback.

They did not reach for a young option in the draft and decided to go with veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick for the 2021 season. While this is a solid bridge option for the next year or so, there is no doubt that Prescott would take Washington to the next level.

Prescott burst onto the scene in 2016 when he took over for an injured Tony Romo in the preseason. He started all 16 games that year and was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. In 2019, Prescott put up huge numbers with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Prescott was trending toward 5,000 yards passing before suffering a season-ending ankle injury last October.

In March, Prescott inked a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Cowboys. He is a consensus top-10 quarterback in the league and the best that the NFC East has. Prescott would make Washington's offense stronger and bring a new dynamic that would allow others to succeed even more.

The WFT has an elite defense. It finished second in the NFL in 2020 and is expected to be one of the best again. Some would say that this is a championship-ready defensive unit, but the offense is clearly a tick behind. That begins at the quarterback position. While there are still expectations for Washington this season, there is no long-term plan under center.

If Prescott wore the burgundy and gold - cringes notwithstanding - the WFT would be the clear-cut favorites in the NFC East. Instead of rooting for Prescott, fans will enjoy the sight of Chase Young and Montez Sweat chasing him down in the backfield.

