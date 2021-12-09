Did Cowboys Just ‘Guarantee’ Win at Washington?

“We’re going to win this game,'' Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday, his first day back in The Star after a 10-day COVID procotol as the NFC East leaders prepare for a challenge from Washington. “I’m confident in that.''

"This game'' is Sunday’s big division meeting here in Washington, and both the game - and McCarthy's comments - probably deserve context. … though it may be too late for that.

A quick WFT response from Jon Allen: “The only guarantee in this world is death and taxes.”

But of course, this wasn’t really a “guarantee.”This wasn't exactly Jimmy Johnson and "put it in 3-inch headlines!” stuff.

There is, simply, a quiet confidence that just got a little less quiet. And it is surely matched by the WFT confidence.

And about bulletin-board material for the Football Team, coach McCarthy?

“What am I supposed to say?'' he responded. "I fully expect to win every game I’ve ever competed in.”

The Cowboys have an 8-4 record and a two-game lead over 6-6 Washington in the NFC East. Dallas and Washington play each other twice in three weeks; a stretch that could determine the NFC East Division winner. This is the biggest game of the season so far for Dallas … and for a surging Washington Football Team in a divisional matchup with playoff implications on Sunday.

The Cowboys will attempt to back their boss and to protect their lead at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. With 10 days since Dallas' last game, a win against the New Orleans Saints, the Cowboys are as healthy as they've been since September.

Washington has won four in a row and has quietly entered the playoff race as the sixth seed in the NFC - so they have reasons they "will win this game,'' too.

Coach Ron Rivera’s squad won both matchups last season and a victory would secure Washington’s first three-game winning streak against Dallas in more than 30 years.