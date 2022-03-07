Addition by Subtraction: What's Bad for Dallas is Good for Washington

Some interesting moves projected by the Cowboys could help the Commanders push for the top of the NFC East

A common goal in the NFL world is to build a team that competes within the division. If you can win your regular-season tournament, then you should have the makings of a team worthy of competing for the Lombardi Trophy.

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera even spoke to that exact approach recently at the NFL Scouting Combine.

But while teams do things every year to stay - or become - competitive for division titles, sometimes opponents will do things that help the cause before your side even has a chance to.

Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Washington Commanders head coach, Ron Rivera

This exact situation could be unfolding for Washington, as the Dallas Cowboys appear poised to make a couple of moves that will potentially help themselves long-term but could dip their roster potential in 2022, at a minimum.

First, the apparent coming release of Amari Cooper, which is being talked about as a foregone conclusion if the Cowboys can't find a trade partner for the almost 28-year old veteran.

Sure, Cooper hasn't been the league's top receiver, but he's been no slouch, either, bringing in eight touchdowns in two of the past three seasons.

It looks as if Dallas may look to re-sign injured receiver Michael Gallup, who certainly wouldn't be considered an immediate upgrade, either. And that's if he doesn't show ill effects from off-season knee surgery.

Secondly, the first steps toward a divorce between the Cowboys and pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence may have been taken.

A recent report claims Lawrence was asked to take a pay cut by the organization, but refused.

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, Amari Cooper

Now, this doesn't automatically make Lawrence a free agent, but the Cowboys have some financial issues to resolve as they try to lock down free agents Randy Gregory and Dalton Schultz.

The Cowboys could choose to franchise tag one of those men, but with their cap situation already strained, adding that amount in guaranteed money without any relief would certainly be hard to swallow.

Even with a talented NFL Draft class coming out, losing Cooper and/or Lawrence while adding rookie talent wouldn't bode well for the Dallas Cowboys as the Washington Commanders and other NFC East teams come hunting for the divisional crown in 2022.

And as the Commanders look to set their roster up for direct competition with Dallas. The job may be about to get a little bit simpler.