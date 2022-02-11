Skip to main content

Twitter Therapy: Does No Playoff Run For Washington Mean More Relaxed Fans?

Playoffs may not have stressed out fans, but the name change did.

Washington fans have had a very stressful year. 

Pickwise did a study analyzing more than a million tweets, and determined that Washington fans were the 5th-most stressed fans during the regular season. They tweeted out terms that could be deemed "stressful, angry, or disappointed," a whopping 58,962 times.

Pickwise has since done a follow up study, where they analyzed more than 100,000 tweets to determine which fans were most stressed during the playoffs.

Obviously, Washington isn't considered for this study, because they aren't looking toward 'new name reactions'.

How stressed out were their NFC East rivals, though?

Fans of 'America's Team' came in second! Dallas fans tweeted terms that made them seem "stressed, angry, or disappointed," a total of 7,484 times during the postseason. Can you blame them? 

Where did fans of Super Bowl LVI participants land?

Los Angeles Rams fans don't seem to have too much to stress about, and it makes sense; they are the first team in NFL history to play in a conference championship game, and the Super Bowl in their own stadium. That home-field advantage clearly has their fans relaxed, because they landed sixth on the list of 14 teams, with 5,851 'angry' tweets.

Cincinnati Bengals fans on the other hand, aren't handling the success very well. There were 8,874 "stressful" tweets recorded to earn them the top spot on the list.

We have a feeling both those numbers will increase this weekend, though, as both teams play for the title, and their fans a chance to call themselves fans of Super Bowl LVI champs. 

