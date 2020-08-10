Dan Snyder Accuses Former 'Disgruntled' Employee

Dan Snyder will never be popular in Washington, even if his troubled NFL team can finally turn it around and wins a Super Bowl.

He is public enemy No. 1 still and especially after he lost his body armor in Bruce Allen.

On Friday, Snyder filed a $10 million lawsuit as was first reported by TMZ against a media entity for slander and what Snyder says are false allegations.

Dan Snyder Files $10 Million Lawsuit Over False 'Sex Trafficking' Stories Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder is trying to smoke out the person behind a rash of Internet posts falsely accusing him of being a sex trafficker with ties to Jeffrey Epstein . Snyder took his battle to federal court Friday morning seeking info on a company called New Content Media, which operates the website, meaww.com.

In today's case of "As The Snyder Turns" -- we found out that Snyder is not only pursuing a media company in India but also a former employee, Mary Ellen Blair.

Washington N.F.L. Team Owner Files Claims Hinting at a Conspiracy Daniel Snyder is seeking documents from a former employee to bolster his case asserting a campaign to damage him is being waged as shareholders seek to sell their stake in the team.

According to a spokesman via e-mail for Snyder's legal team:

"Today, Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder and his attorneys just submitted a new legal filing, requesting to subpoena former team executive assistant, Mary-Ellen Blair, who they have identified as having reached out to current and former team employees and informed them of an opportunity for financial gain in exchange for disparaging information on Snyder.

"As you’ll see in the attached filing and in this morning's New York Times, Snyder’s attorneys have identified Blair as having stolen confidential personal contact information for team employees when she was terminated from the Washington Football Team. Additionally, it is believed that Blair, at the behest of a third party benefactor, received financial gain to bribe India-based media company, MEAWW, to publish defamatory rumors about Snyder

"It has become clear that Blair, by her own admission to others, has played a significant role in the deliberate and coordinated campaign to spread false information about Mr. Snyder and today’s filing is compel the discovery of who is behind Blair and her malicious actions

"I have attached the court petition and below is a statement from Snyder’s attorney, Joe Tacopina. If you’re interested in an interview with Tacopina, please let me know and I will help facilitate.

"MEAWW is a corrupt disinformation machine serving as a hired gun to concealed bidders. This legal action will pierce the cloak of anonymity MEAWW has used to protect its nefarious clients, and ensure that those culprits pulling the strings to falsely attack Mr. Snyder from the shadows are brought into the light. Mr. Snyder will not stand by idly as these criminals, for their own malicious reasons, seek to sully his good name through outrageous lies. To that end, we are aggressively pursuing Mary Ellen Blair, a disgruntled former employee who is clearly in the pocket of another and complicit in this scheme to defame Mr. Snyder, in order to ensure that the full weight of the law comes down heavily on all those responsible for these heinous acts.”

In a further quote from one of Snyder's filing attorneys, “We are aggressively pursuing Mary-Ellen Blair, a disgruntled former employee who is clearly in the pocket of another and complicit in this scheme to defame Mr. Snyder, in order to ensure that the full weight of the law comes down heavily on all those responsible for these heinous acts,” said Joe Tacopina, according to the Times.

SI.com & Washington Football has reached out to Blair for any possible comment on the allegations and claims by Snyder.

SI.com's Rick Snider assisted in this report.

Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621