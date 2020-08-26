SI.com
Washington Football
A New Day: Dan Snyder Responds to WAPO Report

Chris Russell

The latest Washington Post bombshell report on Wednesday morning leveled serious allegations and detail against Dan Snyder and the Washington Football Team organization in the past. 

One day after launching a verified twitter account,  Snyder has responded to the allegations in a statement via Adam Schefter of ESPN

Whether you believe Snyder's words or not in the statement, the statement signifies a huge public change for Snyder, who long has exhibited a tone-deaf approach to the organization's problems and image.

There's three quotes in particular that I think should please Washington Football fans and one that will make you very nervous, if not hostile. 

1. "The behavior described in the Washington Post's latest story has no place in our franchise, or in our society."

2. "I take full responsibility for the culture of our organization."

3. "I have admittedly been too hands-off as an owner and allowed others to have day-to-day control to the detriment of our organization."

Now the quote and part of the statement that will scare fans and observers. 

"Going forward, I am going to be more involved." 

Words that will make every Washington Football Team fan feel a lot of emotion. 

