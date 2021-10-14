Washington Football Team to Retire Sean Taylor's Jersey

    • October 14, 2021
    BREAKING: Washington Football Team to Retire Sean Taylor's No. 21

    'Sean Taylor's athletic ability, resilience, grit, and relentless work ethic set him apart. I and many others looked to him as a role model.' - WFT team president Jason Wright
    Author:

    On Sunday, the Washington Football Team will honor nearly 100 alumni at FedExField. The NFL Week 6 day will feature a meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs, but central to it all: A special tribute to the late Sean Taylor.

    Taylor's family will join the team on-field for a pre-game ceremony during which Taylor's contributions to the team will be remembered - and his jersey No. 21 will be retired.

    This will mark only the third time in the team's 89-year history that a jersey number will be officially retired.

    The team also will formally commemorate the renaming of the street leading up to FedExField as "Sean Taylor Road.''

    The Washington Football Team's announcement includes a mention that co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder especially cherish their close relationship with Taylor and view him as a key part of the team's legacy.

    Taylor played for Washington during all four seasons of his NFL career. After being selected with the fifth-overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Taylor established himself as a budding star in the league and a fan favorite. 

    Following his successful rookie year, in 2005 Taylor started 15 games and was a foundational reason Washington was able to advance to its first playoff win in six years.

    Tragically on November 27, 2007, Taylor's life was cut short after being shot during a robbery attempt on his Florida home. 

    Posthumously, Taylor was honored by the NFL and named a second-team All-Pro selection in 2007. The following year, Washington announced he would be inducted as only the 43rd member of the Washington Ring of Fame.

    "I came into the NFL the same year as Sean Taylor and immediately his athletic ability, resilience, grit, and relentless work ethic set him apart. I and many others looked to him as a role model," said Jason Wright, Washington Football Team President. "The fact that he was tragically taken so early hurt our player community, but also our fans, coaches and staff. We will continue to remember him and hold him up as an example of professionalism and excellence, and we will all strive to mirror his excellence in our own ways."

