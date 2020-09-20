Dan & Tanya Snyder Not in Arizona, Fuller Reportedly Out

From the department of I wasn't expecting this but it's 2020 and we should be prepared for everything:

The statement from Dr. Anthony Casolaro is interesting because it makes clear that the Snyder's tested negative but instead of being at the game or around the team, they are being extra careful.

Also, per John Keim of ESPN - Kendall Fuller is not expected to be active for a second game in a row.

This is not a surprise considering that Fuller was downgraded in practice participation from full on Wednesday and Thursday to limited on Friday, which gave him a questionable designation.

As of 1 PM ET, we still do not know the status of Thomas Davis yet but he was listed as questionable as well and Cole Holcomb is already out.

