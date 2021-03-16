Darby Signs With Broncos; How Does Washington Replace Him?

Ronald Darby is off to Denver leaving the WFT with a significant hole on the back end of their defense. Now what?

Ronald Darby came home for a year of redemption and to prove that he could stay healthy.

He did that and just like that - he's gone.

Darby has reportedly agreed to a three-year $30 million deal with the Denver Broncos per multiple reports.

The Oxon Hill, Maryland native started his career in Buffalo, went off to Philadelphia and then returned to where he grew up, playing in all 17 games and over 1,100 snaps.

He allowed 50 receptions on 92 targets, the eighth-most targeted corner in the NFL per ProFootballFocus.com.

As a result, at least partially, Darby was tied for the NFL lead in forced incompletions.

Darby only allowed two touchdowns in the regular season but then struggled against the high powered attack of the eventual Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Bucs -- allowing two touchdowns, six receptions and 134 yards per PFF.

That was the coaching staff's lasting impression. Big passes allowed early and he was exposed significantly in January.

Now the Washington Football Team must figure out a way to replace Darby who they expressed an interest in retaining but clearly did not want to go to the lengths that Denver did.

An understandable decision for a solid corner but not a pure difference maker with an extensive injury history.

So who could replace him?

Richard Sherman is available. Washington plays a lot of zone and he would seem to be a good fit while adding a smart, veteran leader to the locker room and secondary.

Shaquill Griffin from Seattle could be another choice. He's also battled injuries in his career like Darby (and Sherman) but he's only 26 so his prime should be directly ahead of him if he can stay on the field.

A most pressing issue Washington now has is finding a starting corner. Fabian Moreau is an unrestricted free agent and isn't expected to return, while Danny Johnson was not tendered as a restricted free agent. There are needs at QB and receiver ... and now we add this to the list.