Darnold Trade To Washington? Thanks To Wentz, Price Just Dropped

Should Washington add a talent like Sam Darnold, they best low-ball the price.

New GM Martin Mayhew was brought in to Washington to keep the rebuild trending in the right direction. Hopefully he's watching his NFC East rival unravel in the wrong direction - and learning from it.

The Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday traded away a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional second-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Carson Wentz. Should Wentz play 70 percent of the snaps, the 2022 pick could upgrade to a first-round selection.

WFT has provided hints they are willing to upgrade under center. Four players took snaps for Washington in 2020, with only Taylor Heinicke certain to be back in 2021. (The verdict is still out on Alex Smith moving into the offseason.)

Should Washington add a name by trade, a choice on the market would be New York Jets' Sam Darnold.

However, Mayhew - knowing what we know now - should enter potential negations unwilling to blink.

READ MORE: Insulting? Why Isn't WFT Favored In NFC East?

That unblinking approach? It's why Colts GM Chris Ballard is looking like a winner entering the weekend.

The Eagles were hoping for a "Matthew Stafford"-type deal for Wentz's services after the offseason. Instead, Ballard understood that he was likely in a bidding war against himself to land the former No. 2 pick Wentz.

Is this a learning experience for WFT and a chase of Darnold?

Darnold will be 24 by the start of this season. He's six months younger than last year's No. 1 pick Joe Burrow with three years of playing experience.

Are his struggles for real? Are the flashes only flashes?

READ MORE: Washington Football Team 'Evaluating' Russell Wilson Trade

Anyone working with coach Adam Gase is expected to have problems. It's why the Jets posted a 9-23 record in the two seasons under his regime, with Darnold being the only quarterback to do any winning.

One year after being released from the Gase dungeon, Ryan Tannehill made the Pro Bowl and an AFC Championship. He only went for a sixth-round pick when the Tennessee Titans grabbed him from Miami, where Gase was once in charge.

The Eagles will be taking a $33 million cap hit to not have Wentz on the roster. Wentz's lone 2017 MVP-type year under Frank Reich (then a Philly assistant, now the Indy coach) likely made the Colts splurge a bit more than what was the worth.

So, where's Darnold fit here? We say ... It's right in the middle.

The Jets need to decide if they're all-in or out on Darnold with Mike LaFleur as the new offensive coordinator. Should the new regime want a fresh start, there's only a handful of offers on the table.

Just like with Wentz, it could be a bidding war of one.

The WFT addition of Darnold is more of "want" rather than "need" for Mayhew's tenure to begin on the right foot. If so, hold out. Wait. Make sure it's for the right price.

Darnold might be the answer for WFT. He might not. Either way, price cannot be allowed to outweigh value, meaning Washington best not blink when calling New York's bluff for a high-end pick.

CONTINUE READING: Could Landon Collins Solve WFT Issue At LB?