Deebo Samuel Requests Trade; What Does It Mean For Terry McLaurin, Commanders?
With the start of OTAs this week, attention has been brought to some of the league's top wide receivers who are due for contract extensions and whether or not they are opting in to their team's voluntary offseason programs.
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin
That includes Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin and San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, and the outcomes have a wide range.
In McLaurin's case, he's at the facility but won't participate in on-field activites, but in Samuel's situation, he's looking for a way out of town.
According to sources, Samuel is requesting a trade from the 49ers after three seasons, two of which ended in NFC Championship Game appearances and one Super Bowl appearance in his rookie season.
For the Commanders, there's good news and bad news.
'No Better Man': Commanders Honor Doug Williams via Diversity Coaching Fellowship
Washington legend Doug Williams is the face of the Commanders' newest campaign to add diversity to the coaching staff.
NFL Mock Draft: Is Kyle Hamilton Priority For Commanders?
The Washington Commanders could go many directions with the 11th pick in the draft and Kyle Hamilton is a popular name recently.
Ex Washington RB De'Veon Smith Cut from USFL Over Pizza?
The former Michigan running back took to social media to announce his confusion about the situation
The good news is that Samuel hasn't agreed on a contract, which would eventually drive up McLaurin's price in free agency.
And the bad news? Well, Samuel hasn't agreed on a contract that would set McLaurin's price.
For McLaurin, he'll likely want other receivers to set the market so he can get as large of a contract as possible. This could mean more waiting for the Commanders.
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin
During the first three seasons of their careers, McLaurin has more receiving yards than Samuel, but the former South Carolina Gamecock has played in fewer games and has often been used as a running back in San Francisco.
Extension talks for McLaurin should pick up after the NFL Draft next weekend, but talks may stall given this recent development.