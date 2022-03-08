NFL Free Agency Tracker: Broncos Trade For Seattle Seahawks, Commanders Target QB Russell Wilson

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

MAR 8 WILSON TO THE MILE HIGH CITY

The Denver Broncos are trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster deal that is expected to be surrounded by multiple first-round picks. The deal is expected to be finalized pending a physical from Wilson.

The Broncos were expected to be in the market for a starting veteran quarterback after horrendous play from several starters since the end of the Peyton Manning era. Denver was interested in acquiring Green Bay Packers starter Aaron Rodgers, but the 37-year-old agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth up to $200 million Tuesday morning to remain in Green Bay.

The details of the trade have not been released as of this time, though former Broncos starter Drew Lock will be part of the offer sent back to Seattle. Wilson expressed interest in being traded last offseason, but the team elected to hold his rights for one more year.

MAR 8 RODGERS STAYS WITH GREEN BAY

Aaron Rodgers has committed to the Green Bay Packers for next season.

Rodgers, a trade target for the Washington Commanders, was contemplating retirement or possibly forcing his way to the Denver Broncos to reunite with ex-offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, but he will now return to Green Bay to play his 18th NFL season.

Rodgers reportedly signed a contract keeping him in Green Bay for the next four years and is set to make $200 million over the course of the deal, making it the largest contract in NFL history. However, Rodgers tweeted out that the contract report was inaccurate.

MAR 7 HERE COMES MATT

Almost a Commander.

The Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford could get as much as $45 million per year in a new contract, according to the Athletic - and Washington fans are left bemoaning what might've been.

A new deal for Stafford is a “priority” for the Rams this offseason, as we know. And the Rams are trying to "run it back'' by retaining their title-team core.

The story suggests the Rams could offer the 34-year-old a three- to four-year contract extension.

Meanwhile, Washington is lamenting having been out-bid a year ago in its attempt to trade for then-Lions QB Stafford ... and now coach Ron Rivera is trying to do it again, having conversations about trading for the likes of Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson.

MAR 4 AMARI COOPER 'LIKELY' TO BE CUT BY COWBOYS

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Amari Cooper makes a catch against Washington Amari Cooper attempts to make a catch vs. Washington

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are "likely" to release wide receiver Amari Cooper at the start of the league year on March 16.

Cooper caught 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

This opens the door for the Washington Commanders to sign Cooper and give Terry McLaurin a dominant running mate in the offense next season, similar to Cooper's role in Dallas next to CeeDee Lamb.

Washington fans will recall that before Cooper re-upped with Dallas two years ago, he actually got a better offer to come to D.C. but declined.

MAR 2 RUDOLPH LEAVES GIANTS

Sam Navarro/USA Today Sports Kyle Rudolph vs. Miami Dolphins Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports Kyle Rudolph vs. Washington Danielle Parhizkaran/USA Today Sports Kyle Rudolph tackled by Cole Holcomb

Kyle Rudolph is parting ways with the New York Giants after one season with the team.

Rudolph caught 26 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown this season for the Giants.

Rudolph, 32, spent 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before signing a 2-year, $12 million contract with the Giants.

Rudolph now becomes one of the top veteran free agents at the tight end position.

FEB 20 COACH PHILLIPS Wes Phillips is continuing a rich family football tradition, the grandson of Bum Phillips, son of Wade Phillips and former Dallas Cowboys assistant now joining the Minnesota Vikings as their new offensive coordinator under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Phillips has been on the Rams staff, where McConnell was recently as Los Angeles won the Super Bowl.

Wes, 42, a native of Houston, was in Dallas from 2007 to 2013 in a variety of roles, including time when dad Wade, now 74, was the Cowboys head coach.

Grandfather Bum was of course a legendary former Houston Oilers coach.

FEB 19 FLORES HIRED The Steelers have named Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

Flores was most recently the head coach of the Miami Dolphins and in the wake of his recent firing - and his job interviews for head coaching positions that did not come to fruition, including in Houston - has filed a lawsuit against the NFL claiming racial injustices in the league's hiring practices.

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."