Depth Down Low? WFT Adds More O-Line Help

You can never have enough camp bodies and that's certainly a theory the WFT subscribes to Beau Benzschawel is the latest example.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Released earlier this week by the Houston Texans, which seems like a gift these days, Beau Benzschawel has a new home with the Washington Football Team.

Benzschawel played his college ball at Wisconsin and has spent most of his young career on the Detroit Lions practice squad before joining Houston last fall.

Teams used to be able to have 90 players on the off-season roster. Last year it was 80 because of COVID regulations. Nobody is exactly sure of what the number will be this year and already several teams have issued statements saying they will boycott the off-season program.

That only hurts a player like Benzschawel, who needs as many snaps as he possibly can get to open up the eyes of the coaching staff.

Benzschawel took snaps mostly at center in Detroit so that figures to be his area of focus but proving that he can play multiple positions will be the most important factor.

Washington has Chase Roullier under a multi-year contract along with the recently signed Ben Larsen and Keith Ismael, a fifth-round pick last year among the options at center.

Benzschawel played right guard and right tackle at Wisconsin and was described in the draft process by NFL.com as a 'pass-blocking specialist' who will need to prove he can be serviceable against NFL power in the run game to become a future starter.

Benzschawel plays with overall decent technique and an understanding of blocking in run-based concepts. He might lack the play strength at point of attack NFL teams look for to start.