Derrius Guice Arrested & Released by Washington Football Team

Chris Russell

In a shocking turn of events, but not if you knew the concerns coming out of the draft, Derrius Guice has been arrested on serious criminal charges and released by the Washington Football Team. 

The Washington Post first reported the arrest and legal situation and the team released a statement shortly after. 

Guice played in five games in his Washington career after tearing his ACL in his first preseason game and subsequently getting injured twice last year, forcing him to miss a total of 11 games. 

Once a mid first-round projection, Guice slipped all the way to the bottom part of the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft because of character concerns that many NFL teams and personnel evaluators had. 

Now you see what they were worried about and the disastrous results. 

