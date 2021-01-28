Deshaun Wants Out; Washington Should Go All-In On Texans Trade

Deshaun Watson is mad and he doesn't want to take it anymore. Should the Washington Football Team roll the dice on a blockbuster?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The noise is deafening. Deshaun Watson is dead-set on forcing his way out of Houston and, meanwhile, the Washington Football Team needs a true No. 1 quarterback.

Step right up!

The Washington Football Team is a natural for speculation here. And more, WFT is a natural partner.

They have a need and they have a large amount of cap space even if they were to move on from Alex Smith. How much? The exact number isn't known because the cap number for the league in 2021 is expected to go down and not up from last year.

They could have around $50 million in space.

Washington has the No. 19 overall pick. It would clearly take that and more. Indeed, there is gossip that the price might be a trio of first-rounders. Will the Jets or Dolphins, reportedly Watson's two fave destinations, give up that much? Would WFT trade 19 pick, a second-round pick this year and Montez Sweat? Or Jonathan Allen? Or Daron Payne?

Houston might lose J.J. Watt as well, so the Texans are going to need help everywhere and a pass-rushing end or lineman might tilt the scales.

How about two first-round picks, this year and in 2022, plus Sweat, as Michael Phillips of the Richmond-Times Dispatch polled over 6,000 fans on?

In addition to the trade compensation, you would have to absorb much of if not all of Watson's remaining contract, which is priced right in 2021 at a cap cost of under $16 million ... but check out the next few years after this upcoming season.

We're talking cap charges of over $35 million per season, because Houston would be charged with the 'prorated bonus' charges.

You also have to factor in the dead money they already owe in 2021 on Dwayne Haskins contract of over $4 million, and then if they move on from Smith or even if he retires, they could be looking at a $10.8 million charge in 2021 in dead cap money.

All of a sudden, the '21 discount on Watson's contract gets offset by a possible $15 million approximate dead salary cap hit.

One more WFT issue here: Watson's new contract, signed in the gall, has a no-trade clause (because the people who run the Texans really are that dopey). Would he want to come to D.C.? That's a factor.

Is that worth it? Many say you do whatever you can to get a stud. And the reason this is such a worthy discussion - beyond the incredible bungling that Houston has done to get to this point - is that at 25, Deshaun Watson is undeniably a stud.

In the end, Washington should want to "win the trade'' (by paying as little as possible) while also winning the bidding for Deshaun Watson.

