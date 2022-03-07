Deshaun Watson Trade: Eagles Researching, Washington Making Offer?

Texans general manager Nick Caserio isn't looking to budge off his asking price for Watson, 26. Houston wants three first-round picks, several mid-round selections and a proven player in trade.

HOUSTON -- Before the Houston Texans can trade three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, he first must clear up some of his legal woes. If April 1 arrives and Watson isn't charged with crimes, expect two NFC teams to be looking to add him to their rosters.

According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers are expected to remain interested in adding Watson. Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has also done his homework on Watson, even sending an investigator to Houston to look into the situation and reach out to Rusty Hardin, Watson's attorney.

Watson still is facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. According to Hardin, the Harris County district attorney will likely decide by April 1 whether Watson will be charged criminally.

When asked if Watson would remain on the roster next season. new Texans coach Lovie Smith stated that he has "no idea" what the former first-round pick's status will be, but does think that thinks both parties will eventually "benefit from the situation."

"Excellent football players need to be playing somewhere in the NFL," Smith said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "Hopefully that will happen and if it's not with us it's somewhere else and I'm sure ... as I see in this situation, both of us eventually are going to benefit from the situation and I just can't wait for that to speed up a little bit."

Texans general manager Nick Caserio isn't looking to budge off his asking price for Watson. Houston wants three first-round picks, several mid-round selections and a proven player in trade.

Currently, the Panthers own the No. 6 pick in April's draft, but will not pick again until the fourth round. Washington, which has stated it wants to be "aggressive" in adding a franchise quarterback, owns the 11th pick in Round 1, the 42nd pick in the Round 2 and 73rd pick in Round 3.

It was reported that Washington has already made a trade offer to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson. It stands to reason the same process is occurring with Houston.

When asked of the status of third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts, Roseman said that Philadelphia is expected to run it back with him another season. Philadelphia would have the most to offer in trade, owning three first-round picks and five total selections in the top 100.

"We’re pleased with the progress that Jalen has made," Roseman said Wednesday in Indianapolis. "We know that progression is going to continue. He loves football. We saw progression in him getting better throughout the year. He led us to the playoffs, but we want to go further than that."

Houston currently owns nine picks in the draft this year, but is looking to expand its number with trades. Caserio said he would be "open-minded" in moving back from the No. 3 pick if offered the right value to move back.