Did Washington Almost Trade For Jets QB Sam Darnold?

According to a report, the Washington Football Team almost added Sam Darnold before the Carolina Panthers called

The Washington Football Team understands its situation with Ryan Fitzpatrick entering 2021. The 38-year-old, who signed a one-year deal worth $10.5 million fills a gap instead of fixes the problem.

Washington still needs a young quarterback for the future. They could trade for an up-and-comer or look to draft their next signal-caller on April 29 in the NFL Draft.

Many believed that WFT would be interested in Sam Darnold from the New York Jets, should he be made available. On Wednesday, the speculation was confirmed.

READ MORE: NFL Soft On Snyder? Five Reasons Why

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, WFT inquired about Darnold's status before the start of free agency. The team was ready to make an offer but New York still was not ready to begin negotiations at the time.

Washington ultimately settled on Fitzpatrick in free agency.

On Monday, Darnold was traded to the Carolina Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick and a second- and fourth-round pick in 2022.

This is an indication that WFT should be adding at least one more name to the roster this spring under center. One report suggests that Ron Rivera could be interested in his old team's recent quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater.

READ MORE: RUMOR - QB Bridgewater Trade To Washington? Does The Math Add Up?

Bridgewater agreed to a three-year $63 million deal after a 5-0 run as the New Orleans Saints starter in 2019. He finished with 3,733 passing, 15 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in his first season with the Panthers. (We don't think the dollars work; see above.)

Carolina will be selecting No. 8 in the NFL Draft. Rivera also told reporters last month that Fitzpatrick would not be guaranteed the starting role despite his pay.

"He's going to come in as the No. 1, but there will be a competition," Rivera said.

Washington, who will select No. 19 in the draft, would likely be forced to move up to add a quarterback in the first round. Four of the five teams in the top five are expected to inquire about taking one with seven in the top 20 being interested.

Timing is everything in the NFL. At one time, WFT could have been set under center for at least two seasons with Darnold (assuming one thinks he can play)... but New York wouldn't pull the trigger.

CONTINUE READING: Trade Up to No. 4?